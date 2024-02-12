Brighton’s new signing could open door for Manchester United target Kaoru Mitoma’s exit

Brighton have opened the door for the potential exit of their Japanese star, Kaoru Mitoma in the summer.

This is according to footballtransfers.com who have reported that the Seagulls have spent €18.7 million for Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman.

Osman has signed a contract with the Premier League side that will run until 2029.

This is significant for the plethora of clubs chasing the Japanese international, including United, because it “opens up the possibility of Mitoma leaving the club in the summer”, as the Seagulls already have their potential replacement in place for the summer window.

“It is expected that Brighton will demand a fee in the region of €60m for a player they signed for just €3m in 2021,” the report further added.

Brighton’s move for the Ghanaian could also be prove to be good news for the Red Devils as it could potentially take La Liga giants Barcelona out of the running for the player.

According to the website, the Catalan side were hoping to use Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at the Amex, as bait for the 26-year-old, but Brighton’s new signing seems to suggest that they will no longer look to sign the Spaniard on a permanent deal in the summer.

It was recently relayed by The Peoples Person that Arsenal were considered front runners for the signature of the winger, however both United and Manchester City were in close pursuit.

The talented playmaker had a terrific season last year, scoring 10 goals in all competitions as Brighton qualified for the Europa League.

The former Kawasaki Frontale attacker has had a quieter campaign this year but he has still scored three goals and has five assists for the side from the American Express Stadium.

However, he has been heavily out shadowed by summer signing Joao Pedro, who has scored an incredible 19 goals in all competitions this season.

Brighton may now feel the time is right to cash in on their sought-after winger, and United may just be the club to do business with.