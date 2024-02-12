Darts sensation Luke Littler ruthlessly trolls Douglas Luiz after Man United’s win vs. Aston Villa



Darts sensation and huge Manchester United fan Luke Littler has aimed a dig at Douglas Luiz following their 2-1 loss at the hands of Erik ten Hag’s men on Sunday.

United took the lead just 17 minutes into proceedings when Rasmus Hojlund connected with a headed assist from Harry Maguire to send the ball into the back of Emi Martinez’s net.

It was the Dane’s fifth goal in as many Premier League games.

Villa gradually grew into the game and got their reward in the second half when Luiz turned the ball home from close range after United failed to completely clear the ball from a corner.

Luiz diverted Leon Bailey’s shot past a helpless Andre Onana.

To mark his 11th goal of the season, the Brazilian performed a bizarre and unique celebration – a shimmy with his chest in front of the Holte End.

Unluckily for Luiz, Scott McTominay decided the tie in the 86th minute when he grabbed the winner in fine fashion.

Since then, the Villa star has been mercilessly trolled for celebrating way too early before the match was settled.

Rio Ferdinand took to social media to poke fun at the midfielder. Erik ten Hag later admitted that Luiz’s jig may have encouraged his players to ensure they got all three points at Villa Park.

Littler also had something to say to Luiz.

He shared a picture of the 25-year-old celebrating his goal on his Instagram story, alongside the caption: “Karma is real.”

Like most United fans, Littler would have undoubtedly been left happy by the result on such hostile grounds.

The win left the Red Devils in sixth position, five points below Unai Emery’s side in fifth and six points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur.

