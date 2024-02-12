Diogo Dalot has put an end to the right-back debate against Aaron Wan-Bissaka with recent run of form



Manchester United’s right-back options have long been considered enough to compete where they are right now, but needing an upgrade if the club wants to take the next step.

In other words, both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been regarded as merely stop-gap options before an elite player arrived there.

That was partly because neither could separate himself from the other, a clear sign of having two players who are both average. Until now.

Dalot has now cemented himself as the undisputed starter for Erik ten Hag and has clearly become the manager’s favourite.

The injury to Wan-Bissaka was ill-timed, but that’s the kind of thing which happens to a squad all the time and in his absence, Dalot has stepped up and how!

The Portuguese has had the freedom to come back to his preferred right side with Luke Shaw’s return and has emerged as not just United’s but arguably one of the Premier League’s most dependable players.

This is no false dawn this time. Dalot was also first-choice when Ten Hag started at the club but a post-World Cup malaise allowed Wan-Bissaka to come back into the team.

A good run of form by the player rekindled the right-back debate but ultimately, the more “complete” player has won out.

The current version of Diogo Dalot has come on leaps and bounds from that version which was ousted from the side by Wan-Bissaka.

Dalot is a genuine crossing threat now, can overlap or underlap based on the opposition and Ten Hag’s game plan and most importantly, is not a defensive liability anymore.

Solidity in defence was the major point which Wan-Bissaka reined supreme over Dalot and by a long margin too.

That is shrinking, evident more than ever in United’s win against Aston Villa, their first away win to a top-nine side in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag.

Dalot marshalled his flank with extreme concentration, bombed forward to assist McTominay, and even underlapped on a few occasions when Villa were overloading the midfield.

That was a complete fullback game from the Portuguese who is enjoying the best form of his career.

It is not a flash in the pan anymore, the good form has simply gone on for too long to call it a “phase”. This is who Dalot is right now and considering United’s worries with Financial Fair Play, a Wan-Bissaka sale in the summer will finally end the right-back debate.

For once, a debate will end up with a clear winner at United, not a “better loser”.

Mourinho said when Dalot arrived that he could be United’s fullback for the next 10 years. Mark that one as another Mourinho saying at United ageing like fine wine.

