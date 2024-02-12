Erik ten Hag praises Scott McTominay’s attitude after latest goal scoring heroics from the bench

Scott McTominay’s attitude has been praised by his manager, Erik ten Hag, after scoring another vital goal for the Red Devils.

The Scotsman came off the bench to score his eighth goal of the season in all competitions, and helped United grab a vital 2-1 win against Aston Villa to breathe life into their Champions League qualification hopes.

Super sub Scott McTominay! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/rYtj1OfgtI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 11, 2024

In fact, McTominay’s 10 goal contributions, eight goals and two assists, is bettered only by Rasmus Hojlund (13 contributions -11 goals and two assists) and Bruno Fernandes (seven goals and seven assists) this season.

Many people thought the midfield man would have been sold in the summer, but the 27 year old stayed and has reinvented himself as an impact sub.

McTominay also scored two crucial late goals off the bench to beat Brentford in October.

Speaking after the game, United’s Dutch manager was full of praise for his match winner.

The Daily Mail relayed Ten Hag’s post-match quotes when he claimed, “there are not many players who can come from the bench and bring this energy and contribute to the team”.

“Scott is an example for many other players, always giving the spirit and always doing the right things. He is ready for one minute or for minute 90, he is always ready. It is great to have such a player”.

It is safe to say that the Scotsman has not always been the most popular player to don a Red Devils shirt.

The 27 year old was much-maligned as part of the “McFred” starting midfield partnership that embodied the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era.

In addition, many fans were perplexed as to why the midfielder did not push harder for an exit in the summer when he was clearly not first choice under the former Ajax manager.

Nonetheless, as McTominay mentioned after the game, “I feel like as long as I’m fit and healthy, I can come onto the pitch and perform. I don’t take it personally, I just want to come in and try and do the best I can for this. Long may it continue”.

In addition, it even seems that success in his new back-up role has convinced the manager to offer him a new deal to stay at the club according to recent reports.

Love him or hate him, nobody can deny the impact the academy product has made to this season so date.