Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho linked with Bayern Munich post

Manchester United are on their fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

Jose Mourinho was trusted to take charge after David Moyes and Louis van Gaal tried and failed to restore United’s position at the top of English football.

The ‘Special One’ was tipped to get United back to the Premier League summit but left his post after two-and-a-half seasons with a Europa League and League Cup triumph but still languishing behind in the league table.

Mourinho has since managed at Tottenham Hotspur and Roma before recently losing his job in the Italian capital.

He is now searching for his next role which could come in the one country he hasn’t yet left his mark in – Germany.

According to BILD, Mourinho is in line for the Bayern Munich managerial job after their weekend humbling at title contenders Bayer Leverkusen has left current coach Thomas Tuchel under major pressure.

The 0-3 loss leaves Tuchel’s men five points adrift of Xabi Alonso’s excellent Leverkusen side and the fans are less than impressed with the state of affairs in Munich.

A “Tuchel out” poster hung next to the underground car park where the players usually park their cars on Sunday morning, with the fans making their feelings clear.

Should Bayern pull the trigger on Tuchel, Mourinho is the highest profile replacement available on the market.

Football insider Christian Falk believes Mourinho would be keen to take charge at the Allianz Arena and may even be brushing up on his German.

“I’ve heard he’s learning German. He has flirted with the office in the past. He’d be ready,” he said.

Mourinho and Bayern certainly make for a powerful looking marriage and the job would represent a huge opportunity for the Portuguese coach to leave his mark in the Champions League once more.

The Peoples Person relayed that Mourinho is also open to a shock return to Old Trafford but an upturn in form has given Erik ten Hag some much needed breathing space at the club.

It would be a surprise to see United part ways with the Dutchman on current form and it is likely going to be the former Ajax coach who heads the new INEOS regime, leaving the path clear for Bayern to swoop for the 61-year-old.