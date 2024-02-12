INEOS will consult fans before deciding Old Trafford fate



With Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced as the new minority stakeholder, Manchester United are all set to step into a whole new era which promises a lot as opposed to the grim Glazers regime.

INEOS have already started their work with a new CEO in place, much to the chagrin of Manchester City, and once their deal gets ratified, further deals will be accelerated.

A sporting director and head of recruitment are set to be hired and the British billionaire also has plans regarding the future of Old Trafford.

The deeply unpopular American family have allowed the once-magnificent structure to rot with fans complaining of falling rubble, a leaky roof and overflowing toilets.

OT left to rot

Once the best stadium in all the land, Old Trafford has fallen behind rivals City and Tottenham Hotspur to name a few and the new minority owners are eager to reclaim their lost crown.

Ratcliffe has plans of reconverting the iconic venue into the “Wembley of the North” but fans and former players are not fully convinced.

Quite a few are against demolishing the stadium but there are certain limitations to improving the structure due to the presence of the railway line.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for a new stadium while comparing this move to the one the players made when they traded the iconic Cliff training ground for Carrington.

INEOS are in touch with the mayor but it seems Ratcliffe is eager to please the fans and he will get in touch with supporters regarding the future of the stadium, The Daily Mail have claimed.

INEOS plans

“Manchester United will consult fans before deciding whether to refurbish Old Trafford or demolish the club’s iconic home.

“No decision has yet been made – although incoming 25 per cent investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are known to be in a hurry.”

The ground remains a contentious topic among match-going fans and it remains to be seen what decision is finally taken.

Consulting the fans sounds like a good step but in what capacity it is done will be interesting to see.