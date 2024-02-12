Kobbie Mainoo set for England U21 promotion, Gareth Southgate keeping a close eye



Despite being under pressure for large portions of the game, Manchester United overcame Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The win means Erik ten Hag now has his first away win against a top-nine side since coming to England and the race for Champions League football has got very interesting.

The young guns once again made the difference as Rasmus Hojlund scored his fifth successive goal while Kobbie Mainoo displayed calmness under duress to guide the Red Devils to victory.

The academy graduate did so in front of England manager Gareth Southgate, who was in attendance at Villa Park.

Promotion for Mainoo

The Three Lions boss was said to be impressed and as per The Daily Star, he is set to recommend that the 18-year-old be called up for the U21s instead of continuing in the England U19s.

There have been calls for Southgate to take a look at Mainoo due to his impressive breakthrough and if he impresses under Lee Carsley, there is an outside chance that he might get a senior team call-up soon.

“Gareth Southgate is poised to hand Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo an England promotion. Now Southgate looks set to recommend Mainoo be called into the next England U21 squad.

“And if the teenage ace continues to impress for United, Southgate could even name him in the senior squad for next month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.”

The England U21 side face European Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in March while the senior team plays Brazil and Belgium in friendlies in the same period.

The Daily Mail have added that the midfielder is “planning to keep his international options open until later this year.”

Ghana are also said to be interested in Mainoo where he qualifies through his parents. A move remains open until he becomes a regular in the national team’s plans.

International future

FIFA eligibility rules state, “A player can change their nationality at any time if they have only played in friendlies, while those aged under 21 can also switch after three years if they have played fewer than three competitive matches.”

According to Matt Hughes, the United man is unlikely to become a regular until the autumn due to the European Championships in the summer, which seems to suggest as of now Mainoo is not expected to make the squad and play regularly.

England play warm-up games before the European Championships against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in June.

They will then begin their next UEFA Nations League campaign where they will face Republic of Ireland and Finland in September.