Lautaro Martinez is Erik ten Hag’s top striker target for the summer



With the race for Champions League qualification heating up, Manchester United pulled off a famous 2-1 win away at Villa Park against fifth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag broke his away jinx against a top-nine side and United reduced the gap with Villa to five and are only six points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth successive Premier League start and his red-hot streak has attracted Real Madrid’s attention.

While there is no immediate danger of the Dane leaving his favourite club, the manager must bring in reinforcements in the summer.

United’s striker hunt

He was desperate for loan additions in January but with Anthony Martial likely to leave, some of the goalscoring burden needs to be lifted off the 21-year-old’s young shoulders.

There have been links with Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David, but the manager might have other ideas.

Ideally, the new addition should not be another young ace as that might hamper the Denmark international’s progress. An experienced goalscorer will not only aid in Hojlund’s development but also help out the team when needed.

As per Fichajes, United’s Dutch coach wants Inter Milan marksman Lautaro Martinez, who has been in fine form for the last couple of campaigns.

Man in form

The Argentine has 22 goals and five assists in 30 games across all competitions, while last campaign, he had notched 28 goals and 11 assists.

His current deal is valid until 2026 and Inter have offered the striker a new deal but there has not been much progress on that front.

With the Nerazzurri struggling financially, they might be open to a sale and United could offer them a mega offer that would be hard to turn down.

“Lautaro Martínez has fully emerged as one of Manchester United’s big goals for next season, with the Argentine footballer from Inter Milan being a personal request from Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag.

“With a new renewal in the air, Lautaro Martínez’s future is by no means assured at Giuseppe Meazza beyond this summer.

Martinez admired by EtH

“The Italian team needs to sell several of its best men again to balance its accounts, something that would facilitate his departure and subsequent arrival at Old Trafford

“The English team would seek to put on the table an offer powerful enough to acquire the services of the Albiceleste attacker.”

The Argentina international has a market value of €110 million as per Transfermrkt and would be the signing of the summer if INEOS can pull this off.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already ruled out United’s involvement in a bidding war and player sales would be required if a deal of such magnitude can be completed.