Man United ahead of Arsenal in race for Matthijs de Ligt



Manchester United were unconvincing at times but pulled of a famous 2-1 win away at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The win ended Erik ten Hag’s poor away record against the big guns and also handed a major shot in the arm to the Red Devils in their hopes of Champions League qualification.

The visitors were far from secure defensively, and have Andre Onana to thank for all three points at Villa Park.

Defensive overhaul

Yet another injury for Lisandro Martinez is a major blow and Luke Shaw could be added to that list. The club need a defensive overhaul in the summer.

Raphael Varane has not been as imperious as he was last season and his current contract ends in June with the club opting against triggering a one-year extension.

The Frenchman could be on the move and despite his recent resurgence, Harry Maguire could join his centre-back partner as well.

Victor Lindelof was shaky against Unai Emery’s side and has also been linked with an exit while Jonny Evans is also out of contract in the summer.

INEOS will have the final say with regards to incomings once the Premier League ratifies his minority stake but the manager has already identified former Ajax protege Matthijs De Ligt as the ideal centre-back partner for Martinez.

De Ligt race

Ten Hag knows the 24-year-old well from his successful stint with Ajax but the Netherlands international has struggled for game-time this season at Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel has opted to start most games with Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano while Eric Dier was used as the third centre-back in the loss against Bayer Leverkusen.

De Ligt was sat on the bench and is clearly unhappy with his situation and is said to be itching to leave and play regularly.

Arsenal are also eyeing the former Juventus man but United are in pole position having already spoken to the player and his current club.

“Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, but Manchester United are currently in pole position to land the Dutchman, FootballTransfers has been told.

United ahead of Arsenal

“Sources have told us that Man Utd’s interest in De Ligt is genuine, and the Red Devils have spoken to the Dutchman’s representatives on more than one occasion.

“As for Arsenal, De Ligt has been discussed internally, but the Gunners have not initiated contact with either the player or Bayern Munich.”

INEOS have planned to move away from the manager’s Eredivisie route but the three-time league winner might just be the perfect option.

His height coupled with his pace as well as his ability with the ball could make for a deadly combo at the back alongside the Argentine World Cup winner.