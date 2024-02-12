Man United, Liverpool both eyeing Dan Ashworth as new sporting director



Manchester United will soon step into a new era now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been confirmed as the new minority stakeholder.

The British billionaire bought 25 percent of the club and the Premier League ratification process is expected to end this week.

INEOS have planned a lot of behind-the-scene changes and a new CEO is already in place, much to the dislike of the City Football Group.

Deals for a new sporting director and head of recruitment is expected to accelerate as the British petrochemical giants eye the best in-class talents.

Behind-the-scene changes

Dan Ashworth, currently of Newcastle United, is said to be the favourite for the post of sporting director with Sir Dave Brailsford trying his best to get his man.

However, they are not the only side looking at the former Brighton man. As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool also want Ashworth.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season and Jorg Schmadtke is also set to depart in the summer and the Merseyside club need a new sporting director.

Former sporting director Julian Ward is unlikely to be reappointed while Michael Edwards also turned down an invite from Liverpool.

Ratcliffe had also tried to get Edwards in but his salary demands proved to be too much for the INEOS chairman.

Now an intense battle could be on the cards for Ashworth with the Magpies also keen on holding on to their sporting director.

Common target

“I don’t see Liverpool returning for Ward because he’s left more recently. That’s a Manchester United candidate. I don’t think Ashworth is beyond the realms of possibility because he’s liked by Liverpool.

“I also think there’s less chance that Liverpool will come in for Mitchell because they’ve looked at him in the past and chose not to move. So, it would be surprising if they returned for him,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Liverpool are set to embark on a new post-Klopp era and multiple changes are bound to happen and plenty of targets will be common with that of United.

It will be interesting to see how the new era at United starts and who INEOS end up bringing in.