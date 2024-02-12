Rasmus Hojlund winds up Aston Villa fans and Douglas Luiz in crucial away win



Manchester United walked away with three points from Villa Park, strengthening their Champions League qualification prospects in the process.

Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay’s goals were enough to see off Aston Villa’s threat but not before Douglas Luiz had equalised in the second half.

United fans were rattled by Luiz’s celebration as he shimmied in the face of United players after equalising.

However, Hojlund kept the receipt of that action and brought out his reaction when United were winning again.

As the clock ticked toward full-time and with it, a United win, Hojlund was seen going towards the Villa fans to remind them of the score.

He made “1-2” with his fingers and Douglas Luiz immediately came to confront him after seeing the Dane doing so.

Hojlund, never one to back down, immediately squared up to him in a moment United fans would love, especially in light of Luiz’s own celebration.

It is the second time in consecutive games a United youngster has given it back to the opposition instead of wilting under pressure.

Alejandro Garnacho brought out the Mohammed Kudus celebration after scoring against West Ham United last weekend in another bit of “revenge”.

Manager Erik ten Hag will love this competitive mentality amongst his young guns who are always up for the challenge and relish giving it back.

While this current United team has often been accused of letting the atmosphere and intensity get to them and collapse, there seems to be a renewed steeliness recently.

The return of injured players and improving results have turned around the atmosphere at the club and the young guns are clearly loving playing with each other.

Douglas Luiz joins the vast list of players and managers who will be at pains to remind him – “Never celebrate early against United!”.

