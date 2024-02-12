Ratification of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man United deal by Premier League suffers further delay



The ratification of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to complete a partial 25% investment into Manchester United has reportedly suffered a delay.

On Christmas Eve, United announced that the Glazers had struck a deal with Ratcliffe over the investment.

The confirmation effectively marked the end of the club’s strategic review which lasted more than a year and pit Ratcliffe against Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

However, the INEOS billionaire cannot start work at Old Trafford at least until the Premier League gives its seal of approval.

His arrangement with the Glazers needs to be ratified.

Last week, a report covered by The Peoples Person noted that ratification of the deal was only days away and could be made public at the start of this week.

However, according to the reliable Mike Keegan, United fans are set to wait a bit longer before the 71-year-old can take charge and start his revolution at the club.

The Daily Mail journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Approval from Premier League of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake in Manchester United highly unlikely this week.”

“Looking at next week or potentially week after.”

Keegan didn’t provide any clarification or reason behind the delay.

Amidst all this, Ratcliffe has not shied away from making big moves behind the scenes at United. It’s thought that the British businessman played a big role in the appointment of Manchester City’s Omar Berrada as the club’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

It was relayed that the next item on INEOS’ agenda is bringing on a director of football, with several candidates under strong consideration.

