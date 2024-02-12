Real Madrid could swoop for Rasmus Hojlund in the summer



Manchester United made it three consecutive wins in the Premier League after they overcame Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday.

The victory meant Erik ten Hag has now ended his miserable away record against the big guns and the Red Devils are only five behind the Villans and six adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

The recent resurgence has been largely due to the displays put in by the young guns and it was no exception at Villa Park.

Rasmus Hojlund, who had not scored in the Premier League for 14 games, now has scored in each of his last five games in the league and he opened the scoring with a poacher’s finish.

Rasmus in red-hot form

This sizzling form has garnered the Dane a ton of praise from all quarters and it seems a European giant is also impressed with the recent output.

It is well known that Real Madrid are looking for a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left for Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are said to be the top targets for Los Blancos and now as per Defensa Central, United’s 21-year-old has been added to the list as a backup in case a move for the aforementioned duo fail to materialise.

“One of the footballers who seems to have recovered the ground lost during the first half of the season has reappeared on the white team’s lists.

“Because the Merengue executives have suggested to Juni Calafat that he follow Rasmus Hojlund… once again. Adding seven goal contributions, five goals and two assists, Hojlund ‘sneaks’ into the debate of who should arrive in the Santiago Bernabéu locker room to definitively replace Karim Benzema.

Real eye Rasmus

“The Danish forward needs to maintain that good streak in front of the rival goal so that Real Madrid considers him as a reliable ‘plan B’ for Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.”

The former Atalanta starlet arrived for €74 million in the summer and it is unlikely that the Red Devils will move him on after the kind of level he has displayed in his debut season.

Despite being a raw talent, Hojlund has vindicated United’s stance of spending big money to acquire his services.

Since he is also a big fan of the club, it is unlikely a transfer to Madrid will be on the agenda anytime soon.