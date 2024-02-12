Rio Ferdinand brutally trolls Douglas Luiz as Man United have the last laugh



Manchester United pulled a win out of the hat under pressure as they piped Aston Villa 2-1 away at Villa Park on Sunday.

The three points means the Red Devils are only five points off the Villans in fifth and six behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

Rasmus Hojlund deservedly put the visitors ahead as United dominated the opening exchanges. But after the opener, they predictably relinquished control.

Luke Shaw’s half-time substitution also played a part in the home side’s ascendancy and Douglas Luiz made the Old Trafford side pay as he equalised after a period of sustained pressure.

Luiz shimmy

With Andre Onana finally beaten, the Brazilian roared in delight before doing a little shimmy in front of the goalie and Raphael Varane.

As has been the case plenty of times in the past, when an opposition player starts mocking the 20-time English league champions, it often ends badly.

Thankfully, that was the case again as Scott McTominay popped up to score yet another winner as the manager ended his away hoodoo against top nine sides in the league.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand was quick to make fun of the Villa midfielder after the game.

United have the last laugh

He posted on X (formerly Twitter), ” “You ok @dgoficial?” It was followed by four laughter emojis.

And Ten Hag was also asked about the celebration and the Dutchman took no offence but mentioned that it seemed to fire up his side.

“I don’t have an opinion about that and if they think this is the right thing and I haven’t spoken to the players if maybe it fueled them. I don’t know and I don’t think it’s important.”

Judging by the reactions of Hojlund and Raphael Varane, the little dance number certainly injected a new fire within the Reds and they ended up having the last laugh.