Scott McTominay is the most impactful player in the Premier League



Another Manchester United game, another vital Scott McTominay goal.

The Scottish midfielder has performed something of a Lazarus impression within Erik ten Hag’s squad this season. Despite almost being sold to West Ham in the summer, and the recipient of a deadline day approach by Fulham, McTominay remained at Old Trafford on past September 1st.

While his manager clearly rates his attitude and approach to the game, it appears the failure of either West Ham or Fulham to meet the club’s asking price for McTominay is the main reason why the Scotsman is a United player right now, rather than a strong internal desire to see him stay last year.

Many reports had suggested United would revisit McTominay’s departure this summer.

The 27-year-old’s academy status makes him a potential treasure trove from a financial fair play perspective, and the INEOS revolution will be in full flight as the transfer window opens in June.

It made sense, therefore, for the club to be looking to shift a player who had fallen firmly down Ten Hag’s pecking order last season and at the start of this one. Yet, six months on, there has been no player more vital to the Dutchman’s team this year than McTominay. In the Premier League at least.

Scott the Scot has scored seven times in the league so far.

While these goals have come courtesy of a variety of finishes – right-foot, left-foot and his head – the main consistency between them has been just how vital they are. His effort yesterday at Villa Park – a clinical header any number nine would have been proud of – was sufficient to win a crucial match in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

But it’s not the first time McTominay has won United a game this season. In fact, there is no other player in the Premier League whose goals have produced as many points for his team as the 27-year-old midfielder, as explained by Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic).

Scott McTominay's seven goals have gained #MUFC an extra 12 points this campaign – the most of any player in Premier League. Next best is Son Heung-min (12 goals, 10 points). Without McTominay's effectiveness, United would be 12th. Analysis ⬇️https://t.co/0MA1j3OmSw — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) February 12, 2024

If you were to remove McTominay’s goals, United would be twelve points worse off. This equates to a six place drop, from 6th to 12th in the table; from six points off Champions League qualification to 10 points above the relegation zone.

Put simply, he’s been vital.

Son Heung-min is the player who gets closest to matching McTominay’s impact. The Tottenham Hotspur captain has scored twelve times, producing ten points for his side. The fact the United midfielder has secured two extra points from nearly half the number of goals as the South Korean speaks to just how important and timely his contributions have been.

Scott McTominay’s Goals

Brentford (H) – Two goals in stoppage time at Old Trafford turned a 1-0 loss into a 2-1 win = 3 points

Sheffield United (A) – A volley to open proceedings helped United on the way to a 2-1 win = 2 points

Chelsea (H) – Two well-taken goals in either half helped United to an important 2-1 win = 3 points

Wolves (A) – From the bench, McTominay scored with his first touch to put United 3-1 up in a game that would run out 4-3 winners = 2 points

Aston Villa (A) – McTominay’s header produced yet another crucial 2-1 win = 2 point.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag described how “there are not many players who can come from the bench and bring this energy and contribute to the team” as McTominay can. Or, to be more accurate Erik, there are no players who can come from the bench and bring the goals and contributions to the team as often as the Scotsman.

Despite nearly entering this season in the claret and blue of West Ham, McTominay has been red-hot in red for United this season. He has been, arguably, the most important player at Old Trafford this year; he’s certainly the most impactful.

