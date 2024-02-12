Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS eager to have a say on Man United’s choice of kits



Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS organization are reportedly eager for their control at the club to extend as far as the choice of kits to be worn by the players in future.

Ratcliffe is closing in on the ratification of his partial 25% investment into United.

As part of the British businessman’s deal with the Glazers, the expectation is that he will be granted full control of the club’s sporting operations including aspects such as transfers and recruitment.

Ratcliffe will also have a say on the business side of things as there is an acceptance that both the commercial and sporting dynamics of the Red Devils work hand-in-hand.

It’s thought that the petrochemicals mogul wants to subject United to a radical overhaul.

Already, he was crucial in the appointment of Manchester City’s Omar Berrada as the Red Devils’ next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

Further arrivals are in the pipeline with a director of football the next time on INEOS’ agenda.

There is also a chance that United will bring in a head of recruitment with several candidates under consideration.

According to The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, such is the level of control and oversight that Ratcliffe wants, that he is also keen to weigh in on what players will wear during games in future as he aims to kickstart his reign.

Mike Keegan reports, “Ratcliffe and Co have been scrutinising all areas of United’s footballing operation – including the choice of kits.”

“They will, however, have to wait 12 months to make input in that area as United’s threads for 2024-25 have already been chosen and are currently being manufactured.”

That Ratcliffe and his people are paying attention to even the small details will come as welcome news to United fans.

It was recently confirmed that Adidas finally solved United’s kit woes after complaints from the players that the shirts were too tight.

As a solution, Ten Hag’s stars resorted to using replicas – a situation that went on for months.

