Why Man United turned down Galatasaray’s offer for Christian Eriksen



Manchester United’s January transfer business mainly involved the club trying to move players on, either on loan or permanently, in order to make room for incomings.

The club successfully loaned out several young academy graduates as well as first-team stars but a major permanent exit eluded them.

Only Isak-Hansen Aaroen departed while a deal for Christian Eriksen failed to materialise and Erik ten Hag was left to fend for the rest of the season without a striker.

Galatasaray were linked with a surprise swoop for the Dane and the chase continued after the English window closed due to the Turkish window staying open for a few more days.

Eriksen offer

However, in the end nothing materialised and the Denmark international has stayed put with the Turkish giants said to be willing to come back in the summer.

The United boss has not trusted Eriksen as much as in the previous season and he was last seen during the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been reported that the Red Devils were open to a January departure should they receive a decent offer for a player they signed on a free.

However, Fotospor (via Sport Witness) have now revealed why the 20-time English league champions ultimately turned down Gala.

It seems the Turks put in a really low bid, which was rejected immediately. How they thought such a deal would be entertained remains a mystery.

Lowball offer

Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük, as relayed by Yeni Şafak, revealed the bizarre truth.

“Galatasaray offered a 3.5-month rental offer for Eriksen, who earned £ 3.5 million from Manchester United, and did not offer any rental fee for the player.

“It was reported that the transfer was not accepted by the British because Galatasaray wanted to cover only 20 percent of the money Eriksen would receive until the end of the season.”

Considering the injury woes, United should be in no rush to discard players for such low fees. The Glazers have made a mockery of the club and hence any outfit thinks they can take advantage of the Red Devils.

They have done plenty of mistakes in the past and hopefully, INEOS will ensure such situations are not repeated in the future.