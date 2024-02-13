David Ornstein gives huge update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Dan Ashworth



Manchester United have reportedly made Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth their top sporting director target with the 52-year-old open to working under INEOS.

On Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed in a statement that they have ratified Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers to complete a partial 25% investment in United.

The only thing that is pending before Ratcliffe can officially start working at United is the final green light from the FA.

This is expected to come soon as it is only a formality at this stage.

After the appointment of Omar Berrada as United’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s successor, the next priority for INEOS is bringing in a sporting director to oversee the club’s football operations.

Several names are understood to be in the running for the job including Ashworth.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Newcastle are seeking assurances from Ashworth about his future at St James’ Park amidst growing concerns over continuous links to United.

It was stated that while the transfer guru is happy at St James’ Park, it’s likely that he would find it hard to turn down a switch to the Red Devils.

This has now been confirmed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein who says that movements to land Ashworth are set to pick up pace in the coming days now that Premier League ratification has been attained.

According to the reliable Ornstein, “Manchester United have identified Dan Ashworth as their No 1 target to become the club’s sporting director. Although an approach has yet to be made to Newcastle United, that is anticipated as the new regime at Old Trafford seek to recruit Ashworth.”

“No agreement has been reached for the 52-year-old to embark upon the potential switch and any move for him will not be straightforward, given he is contracted to Newcastle.”

“However, the situation is expected to develop rapidly, with Ashworth thought to be open to the opportunity of joining the Manchester United football structure under INEOS.”

Ornstein adds that should Ashworth accept the job, he will play a pivotal role in player recruitment at the Theatre of Dreams.

He joined Newcastle from Brighton in February 2022.

