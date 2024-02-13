Ex-Man United starlet John Cofie accused of raping a woman with his friend



Former Manchester United starlet John Cofie has been accused of raping a woman with his friend, a court heard.

Cofie became the youngest ever million pound footballer when Sir Alex Ferguson sanctioned a move for him in 2007 from Burnley.

He was highly rated in England and in keeping with United’s tradition at the time of signing the most promising and talented youngsters, the club completed a swoop for him.

However, Cofie never lived up to his billing and never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

Successive Spells at clubs including Barnsley, Crawley Town and Wrexham followed but the player never really got going.

He retired from professional football at just 27.

According to The Daily Star, “Cofie, 30, and friend Nathan Stuart are alleged to have raped the woman after she was too drunk to consent. Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court was told the trio met during a night out in Altrincham in April 2019. Both Cofie and Stuart deny the charges they face.”

“The woman had been with her friend when she met the pair, but was left alone when her friend went home. Jurors were told the alleged victim was seen “hanging off” Cofie’s arm before the trio went back to Stuart’s house – where she was allegedly raped.”

“The court heard that the woman was left “distressed” and she was taken to hospital after she began “shaking and hyperventilating”. She was told at the hospital her alcohol intake couldn’t explain her memory loss, nausea, vomiting and headache.”

The newspaper adds that when the woman informed Stuart she was not well, Cofie’s pal replied, “Well, you don’t think we spiked you?”

Stuart insisted that the two had sex with Cofie also present. The woman further said that when she asked to be subjected to police checks after the incident, she was told by Stuart to “forget it and move on.”

The case is still ongoing. Stuart and Cofie have maintained their innocence.

