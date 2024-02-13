Facundo Pellistri earning rave reviews from Granada coach after Barcelona impact



Manchester United’s January business mainly consisted of moving on players, mostly temporarily and in some cases permanently, who do not figure in manager Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans.

One of first-team players who secured a loan exit was Facundo Pellistri, who joined La Liga side Granada after a long wait.

Despite Jadon Sancho being exiled and Antony’s poor form, the Dutch manager opted against giving too many chances to the Uruguayan.

Only three starts came his way in the current campaign and with Amad Diallo’s comeback from injury and Omari Forson‘s promotion, it was unlikely that the 22-year-old would see much game-time.

Pellistri’s United journey

This was the former Penarol star’s third La Liga loan and it did not begin in the best way possible, with Pellistri managing just seven passes in 63 minutes of action against Las Palmas.

But the game against Barcelona was a game-changer as the young right winger scored his first goal for the club while also registering an assist.

"A Pellistri lo busqué porque conocía lo que nos podía dar. Reúne todas las condiciones por banda, tenía su ambición personal de crecimiento y eso me deja feliz", Alexander Medina en 100% Deporte https://t.co/rTMZPmgES1 — Sport 890 (@Sport890) February 13, 2024

The 19th-placed team held Xavi’s men and the United man became the youngest player in La Liga to register a goal and assist away to Barcelona since Samuel Eto’o in April 2000.

Granada boss Alexander Medina has been extremely impressed with what he has seen from his January recruit who has made a major impact despite being thrown into the deep end in the middle of such a difficult campaign.

Solid start to loan spell

Apart from his attacking prowess, Pellistri has not shirked his defensive duties and Medina feels the player is desperate to impress and show he is good enough.

“Facu Pellistri surprised me in the first talk we had, in these 2 weeks of work he has given us a lot at stake and in defensive solidarity,” the manager told Sport890.

“I looked for Pellistri because he knew what he could give us. He meets all the conditions on the wing, he had his personal ambition for growth and that leaves me happy.

“With Barcelona he made a lot of effort in defense, to execute the pressure, he had a goal, an assist. He is consolidated in Europe and it is up to us to guide him so that this is a positive round trip.”

His future could lay away from Old Trafford with his current team wanting to keep a hold of him for the long-term while there are other clubs in the fray as well.