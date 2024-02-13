“He is the perfect person to show…”: Diogo Dalot urges Man United teamates to emulate Scott McTominay’s mentality



Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has encouraged his teammates to develop the same mentality as Scott McTominay.

McTominay was United’s hero during the side’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

With the game at 1-1 and Unai Emery’s men pushing for a victory on home grounds, Erik ten Hag sought some inspiration from the midfielder when he brought him on from the bench in place of Marcus Rashford.

The Scotland international grabbed the winner in the 86th minute when he rose highest to head home a brilliant cross from Dalot.

After the final whistle, McTominay addressed his reduced playing time in recent games following the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and the return of Casemiro from injury.

He indicated that he doesn’t take it personally and his main aim is to help the team and make an impact when called upon.

An analysis covered by The Peoples Person revealed that McTominay’s seven goals in the Premier League have gained United an extra 12 points this campaign – the most of any player in England’s top flight. The next best star is Tottenham’s Son Heung-min (12 goals, 10 points). Without McTominay’s effectiveness, the Red Devils would be languishing in 12th.

This was seemingly not lost in Dalot who hailed the Carrington academy graduate.

The Portuguese defender said, “I think every time he comes on the pitch, he has that mentality of trying to score goals and trying to help the team.”

“We need this type of mentality at this club, and I think he is the perfect person to show this season that even coming from the bench, he always has a good impact.”

Dalot added about United’s top four chances, “I think it is a really important win. We knew that today was like a final for us; pretty much every game will be for us now if we want to get top four.”

“We prepared well, and I am very happy with the way we performed and how we fought until the end to get the win.”

Up next for United is yet another tricky away trip, this time to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town.

