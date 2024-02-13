INEOS will take the final call on the future of Man United stars with expiring contracts



Despite Manchester United’s recent resurgence in form, the squad still lacks adequate depth and is in need of reinforcements come the summer transfer window.

INEOS will be in charge by then and the summer is promising to be a game-changer in the short-term at least as new plans will be set in motion backed by competent people behind-the-scenes for the first time.

A new CEO is already in place and there are plans to recruit a new sporting director and head of recruitment once the ratification process is completed.

Despite the upturn in form, manager Erik ten Hag’s future remains far from secure and the new incoming personnel will take a call on the Dutchman.

INEOS to take the call

The current administration are also delaying the decisions with regards to the futures of several first-team stars whose contracts are set to expire in June.

A raft of one-year options have been triggered in contracts of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof even though they are meant mainly to protect the player’s value.

The most high-profile player whose stay could be coming to an end is Raphael Varane with the club deciding against triggering the option due to his enormous wages.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to trim the wage bill and if an adequate replacement can be sourced, the Frenchman’s stay could be coming to an end as Al Nassr prepare a mouthwatering offer.

“Manchester United want to wait before deciding on whether to offer Raphael Varane a new contract,” The Manchester Evening News pointed out.

“It is understood United partly want to delay a decision amid planned structural and personnel changes as the Ineos Group prepares to complete its 25% stakeholding in the club.”

Overhaul in motion

Another star whose deals ends at the end of the current season is Jonny Evans. Signed mainly as a backup, the Northern Irishman has played more than he could have hoped for due to the injury crisis at the club.

Ten Hag has suitably been impressed with what the academy graduate has to offer and is in favour of another one-year deal.

But INEOS will decide all of this and Scott McTominay’s future. The super-sub’s deal ends next year but United do have the option of extending it by a year.

Other players whose deals end include Tom Heaton, who was kept on in the summer despite plenty of interest, and Brandon Williams who is out on loan at Ipswich Town.