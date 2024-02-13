Man United have “shown a strong interest” in Jules Kounde with Barcelona ready to sell him



Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, whose future with the Catalan giants is now uncertain.

The centre-back position is an area of the pitch Erik ten Hag is understood to be keen on strengthening ahead of the summer transfer window.

Some of the players United have been linked with include Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), just to mention a few names.

This season, United have struggled with key defenders suffering injuries. At the moment, Lisandro Martinez is suffering from a knee injury expected to keep him out until after the March international break. There are also question marks over the fitness of Luke Shaw who was taken off at half-time during the 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Injuries to multiple members of the backline have hindered the team from attaining consistency in performances and results.

According to Fichajes, Kounde is a player firmly on the Red Devils’ wishlist.

This is not the first time United have explored a move for Kounde. He was a target for the 20-time English champions while at Sevilla but he elected to join the Blaugrana in 2022.

Kounde was integral as Xavi’s side won La Liga last term.

However, in this campaign, his decline in form has coincided with Barca’s struggles on the pitch.

Fichajes reveal, “Manchester United have shown a strong interest in defender Jules Koundé, and according to recent reports, Barcelona have changed their stance on the player, opening up the possibility of his sale.”

“Although coach Xavi has continued to trust Koundé, recent errors in key games have caused concern at the club.”

It’s believed that the Frenchman is no longer considered “untouchable” at Camp Nou and Barca would be willing to listen to offers for him.

Kounde has made 30 appearances for Barca across all competitions this season. In that period, he scored two goals and helped his side keep 10 clean sheets.

It’s important to note that Barcelona forked out €55 million to land the 25-year-old’s services. He signed a contract until 2027.

