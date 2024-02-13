Man United set to miss out on Italian wonderkid Francesco Camarda



The bulk of Manchester United’s January transfer business included sending academy graduates out on loan while quite a few have been sold in recent seasons.

Despite this trend, manager Erik ten Hag has given debuts to the likes of Willy Kambwala, Dan Gore and Omari Forson this season.

Academy talents like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are already established first-team stars and the future looks bright.

With INEOS set to come onboard, they are said to want greater emphasis on young talents and it is likely to result in plenty of shrewd acquisitions in the seasons to come, just like how it was during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time.

Serie A sensation

One player who the Red Devils will miss out on is Francesco Camarda of AC Milan who recently rewrote the history books after he became the youngest-ever Serie A debutant.

With Milan reeling under a injury crisis, the youngster, then aged 15 years and 260 days, came on against Fiorentina as a substitute and set a new Serie A record.

The striker also made it onto the pitch for five minutes against Frosinone in December but since then, has been playing for the U19s.

Interestingly, the senior team had to take permission from the player’s family as he was below 16 before calling him up for training.

He is yet to sign a professional deal as that only happens once a player turns 16 and due to this, lots of attractive offers were in place for the Italy U17 international.

As per HITC Football, United were also among that list for a young sensation who is said to have scored over 400 times since starting his Milan youth career.

In the current season, the 15-year-old has nine goals and three assists for the U19 Milan side, which shows his tremendous potential.

But Camarda is set to shun all these offers in favour of a stay at the Rossoneri where he is expected to become a pillar of the first team in the future.

AC Milan win the initial race

“AC Milan starlet Francesco Camarda is set to shun offers from Premier League clubs in order to sign his first professional deal next month.

“The 15-year-old, who has already made his debut for Milan’s first-team, has offers from around Europe – but Camarda, his family and representatives have told Milan he is staying with them and he will sign a contract with them when he turns 16 in March.

“HITC understands that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all put offers to Camarda along with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Real Madrid – but Camarda has made it clear he is staying at the San Siro.”

Milan’s offer is said to be of three years and while they have managed to win the initial race, if the player keeps performing as he is currently, it is only a matter of time before an even bigger proposal comes around.