Manchester United target Take Kubo signs a new deal at Real Sociedad

It does not look as if Take Kubo will be joining Manchester United or Real Madrid this summer.

Despite rumours linking the Japanese international to a big money move away from the north of Spain, he has committed his long-term future to Real Sociedad.

Kubo has signed a new deal that will extend his stay in the Basque Country to 2029.

You are the hammer,

You are the axe,

We are wood,

We are iron. 💙 From Japan to San Sebastian. So far yet so close. 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞’𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞. #Take2029 | #WeareReal pic.twitter.com/cCnyiUg5rJ — Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) February 12, 2024

Speaking to the club’s official TV channel, the player stated, “I am very happy to be able to renew with this great club, which has welcomed me very well and in which I am very happy”.

“My wish is to continue growing hand in hand with this team… For many things, but above all for the good feeling I have with my teammates, with the fans, with the sports management, with everyone”.

Hardly the words of a player desperate to seal a move to a larger club.

Owing to the player’s great form in Spain, United were said to be interested in the player last summer and reportedly sent out scouts to run the rule over him and his teammate, Martin Zubimendi, in a 1-0 win over Mallorca in October.

According to recent reports, the Red Devils were so impressed by the Japan international’s impact in La Liga that they had chosen him to replace Antony on the wing.

The club was also reportedly prepared to multiply his wages at the time by a figure of seven to convince him to travel further north to Manchester.

Real Sociedad are enjoying a wonderful season by their standards as they take on Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow in the last 16 of the Champions League after winning their group.

The Txuri-urdin also sit seventh in the league table and their cup semi-final is evenly poised as they drew the first leg with Mallorca 0-0 on the Spanish island.

However, the signing of this new deal has surely put paid to any chances the likes of United or any European giant have of signing the player for at least a couple of years.

Additionally, the electric form of Alejandro Garnacho on the right this season has also perhaps put an end to the necessity for United to spend big on this position.