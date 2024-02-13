Manchester United win increased allocation for FA Cup game vs Nottingham Forest after challenging decision



Manchester United’s sole chance at a trophy this season is the FA Cup and the importance of the tournament has risen in the eyes of the fans.

The club is in the fifth round of the cup and a tricky fixture away to Nottingham Forest awaits.

The Daily Mail reports that United have successfully challenged Forest’s decision to release less-than-expected tickets for the clash.

Under the FA Cup rules, the home team has to release 15% of the stadium capacity for away fans.

With Forest’s City Ground holding close to 30,000, United expected to receive about 4,400 tickets for the eagerly awaited fixture.

However, Forest released only 4,200 tickets, which incensed club officials at Old Trafford.

After opposition by the club, officially challenging the decision, United won out and the extra tickets will now be released in time for the game on February 28.

It is worth noting that United were given a reduced allocation for the League Cup there in December as well due to recent history.

In the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup last season, advertising hoardings collapsed under the jubilance of United supporters and the Forest officials have been wary ever since.

However, after the League Cup fixture was completed without any troubles in December, it was expected from Forest that they would abide by the rules.

Fortunately, United were wise to their opponent’s ways and ultimately won out.

United’s away support is widely regarded as one of the most raucous and passionate groups. Buoyed by the only possibility of a trophy this season, those 200 extra fans could make a huge difference.

Before that game, United continue their late assault on Champions League places with fixtures against Luton Town (A) and Fulham (H).

