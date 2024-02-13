Michael Olise now “tempted” by potential Man United move with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to endorse a deal



Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is reportedly now tempted by the possibility of sealing a summer move to Manchester United.

Olise is understood to be a name on United’s transfer wishlist of possible attacking reinforcements.

This season, Antony has struggled to come up with the goods in the Premier League. The Brazilian has yet to register a goal or an assist in England’s top flight.

In recent games, the former Ajax man seems to have lost his place in the starting XI to the more effective and dangerous Alejandro Garnacho.

Combine this with the fact that Amad Diallo doesn’t seem to feature very highly in Erik ten Hag’s plans and Jadon Sancho’s long-term future at the club is uncertain and it’s easy to see why the Red Devils need another right-wing option.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Olise is admired by United and the player would prefer joining Ten Hag’s ranks ahead of going to Stamford Bridge if he were to be presented with such a dilemma.

Olise is said to be a boyhood United fan.

The 20-time English champions will likely need to ward off signature competition to land the Frenchman’s signature, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City also keen on his services.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is closing in on the ratification of his partial 25% investment into United is believed to be eager to implement a data-driven recruitment strategy. Under this approach, promising Premier League-proven players like Olise and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are expected to feature highly on INEOS’ agenda.

The reliable Ben Jacobs has given a crucial update on United’s pursuit of Olise and indicated that the forward has had his head turned by United.

Even better, according to Jacobs, is that Ratcliffe is prepared to sanction a deal for the sensational 22-year-old.

It’s thought that Olise has a release clause worth in the region of £60million written into his contract.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT, “Even though Olise signed a new contract in the aftermath of Chelsea failing to trigger his complicated release clause, there is absolutely no doubt that he is a potential 2024 departure.”

“Manchester United’s old regime, before INEOS, really like Olise and he is tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as well.”

“All indications are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will endorse that move because, as part of their due diligence when coming into the football club, they were aware of any historical transfer plans that were for January – even though nothing materialised – and also any window planning for the summer.”

“There is continuity between Manchester United’s current recruitment team and anything INEOS do. They like a profile like Olise, so he can be termed a concrete target ahead of the summer.”

Olise has managed an impressive six goals and three assists in just 755 minutes of action this term.

His season has been hampered by consistently occurring injuries. The player re-aggravated a hamstring injury during Palace’s clash against Brighton.

