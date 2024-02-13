Newcastle seeking assurances from Dan Ashworth amid concerns he’s been unsettled by Man United



Newcastle are reportedly seeking assurances from their director of football Dan Ashworth who continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed in a statement that they have ratified Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers to complete a partial 25% investment in United.

🚨 OFFICIAL: The Premier League confirm Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been approved following the completion of the Owners' and Directors' Test. pic.twitter.com/vxWC5NbdiM — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 13, 2024

All that is pending is approval from the FA before the INEOS billionaire can officially start working at Old Trafford.

As part of the arrangement, Ratcliffe will assume full control of United’s sporting operations, which he intends to subject to a radical overhaul.

Ratcliffe was crucial in the appointment of Omar Berrada as United’s next CEO. The recruitment of a top-class director of football is thought to be the next item on the British businessman’s agenda.

Now that he has received the green light from the Premier League, he is likely to accelerate plans to bring in a director of football and possibly a head of recruitment to United. One of the candidates under consideration for the former is Dan Ashworth, who has been central to Newcastle’s recent upturn in fortunes since the Saudi Arabia takeover.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Liverpool are also admirers of Ashworth.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano relayed that the Newcastle guru is United’s top target for the sporting director role and the Red Devils are working hard to land him.

The Telegraph have given an update and indicated that Eddie Howe’s side are growing worried about United’s interest in Ashworth.

“Newcastle United are concerned that speculation linking director of football Dan Ashworth with a new role at Manchester United has unsettled him on Tyneside.”

“Telegraph Sport understands senior figures at St James’ Park are bracing themselves for the 52-year-old’s possible departure, which would come as a huge blow to their ambitions to break up the so-called ‘Big Six’.”

“Newcastle’s hierarchy are well aware of the rumours and want to seek assurances from Ashworth that he is committed to staying long term. That commitment has not yet been explicitly given, publicly or privately, and things are likely to come to a head in the next few days.”

The newspaper further states that United face a “multi-million-pound settlement” to lure Ashworth to the Theatre of Dreams.

The Telegraph adds that a source close to the 52-year-old revealed that he has been left “irritated” by the constant talk about a potential move to United. His current focus is on the Magpies and he is happy at St James’ Park.

However, should United come calling, it’s possible that Ashworth may find it very hard to turn down such a prestigious opportunity.

Luke Edwards notes that United haven’t made an official approach yet.

Ashworth is believed to be friends with Ratcliffe’s close confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford.

Also significant is that should United succeed in their efforts to land Ashworth, he would have to sit out a lengthy period of gardening leave considering he may be privy to sensitive information about Newcastle’s transfer plans.

