Old Trafford to not host Soccer Aid in the summer as redevelopment works planned at the stadium



The state of Old Trafford has been one of the main bones of contention between the Glazer family and Manchester United fans.

The stadium, once the envy of English football, has been left to decay and is now a shadow of its former regal self.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, himself someone who has seen the stadium at the height of its powers, has rightly made it one of the main points of concern, already holding talks with councillors to chart a way for its future.

Amid the talks, the Daily Mail reports that Old Trafford will not be hosting summer’s traditional event, Soccer Aid, this season.

The charity game is held every offseason at Old Trafford and is generally well-received, with charities earning proceeds from it.

Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge is expected to host the event instead, something not very unusual, as Etihad Stadium has also hosted it before.

The report states that redevelopment works are planned for the summer this time and hence, the stadium is unlikely to be available to host events.

Perhaps most importantly for fans, a decision is expected on the infamous leaky roof in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand.

Along with that, the pitch will be subject to some renovation while a concrete plan for the stadium’s future will also gather pace.

The decision to renovate the stadium or move to a new one is a hotly debated topic among fans due to their emotional attachment to Old Trafford.

Refurbishment of the stadium is likely to be a logistical nightmare so overall, it is a very delicate issue, caused by decades of Glazer incompetence and apathy.

Finally, the stadium is getting the attention it deserves and like the cases of other clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham, who moved stadiums, fans are likely to get behind Sir Jim’s decision, whatever it might be, because it looks like it would come from a place of care.

