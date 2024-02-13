Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Rasmus Hojlund his type of striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the latest former United player to lavish praise on Manchester United’s red-hot striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

The Norwegian was manager of the Red Devils between 2018-2021 and coached some of the world’s most famous strikers in Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at the club.

However, on a trip to India, Solskjaer revealed the one player in the current United set up that we would have loved to work with.

Speaking to The Times of India the 1999 Champions League winner commented, “I would have loved working with Rasmus (Hojlund). You see his mentality; he’s hardworking and humble”.

The former attacker certainly knows a thing or two about putting the ball in the net, as he scored 126 times for the Red Devils and scored arguably the club’s most important goal, when he netted the stoppage time winner in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Elaborating on why he would have loved to manage the Dane he asserted, “he has the strength to hold the ball up and also quick feet both in a straight line and in the box”.

After a tough start, the 21 year old is certainly beginning to pay back his hefty price tag and show why United took a massive risk in bringing the player in for £72 million in the summer.

Interestingly, the former United coach possibly took a dig at some his former players when paying his next compliment to Hojlund.

“He’s not the typical lazy forward who wants the ball on a plate. My kind of striker”.

It is an important observation to note as none of the four attackers who Solskjaer had to rely on the most during his time at the club are famed for their hard work off the ball.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo were all given large chunks of minutes under Solskjaer’s stewardship but none could be described as hard-working. Only Cavani could perhaps fit this profile of striker that the Norwegian defines as his “type”.

No doubt current coach, Erik ten Hag, will be delighted with the former Atalanta man’s form and will be hoping he can extend his good run of form well into the spring months ahead.