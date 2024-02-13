Ralf Rangnick among Barcelona’s managerial probables to replace Xavi



Manchester United’s gutsy 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday was their third on the bounce in the Premier League.

Manager Erik ten Hag was under pressure after a disappointing campaign thus far, but despite the resurgence, his position remains on shaky ground.

United’s record post the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has been far from great with the club employing four permanent managers in 10 years, and three interim bosses.

David Moyes was an abject failure while Louis Van Gaal did win an FA Cup through the football was dire at times.

Rangnick’s poor record

Jose Mourinho’s stint flickered to life in the first couple of seasons but soon ended in toxicity as is norm with the Portuguese, with the club winning the Europa League and League Cup.

He was followed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose reign was among the most entertaining, albeit trophyless, but nothing was as poor as what fans saw during interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s reign.

The Austrian’s tactics were not followed, there were reports of a power struggle and his coaching staff were considered inferior and it was a mess from top to bottom.

The results were dire as well with the 65-year-old becoming their worst manager in the Premier League era, winning just 11 times from 29 games.

The former RB Leipzig manager has since become the Austrian national team’s manager but he could be tempted back into club management by none other than Barcelona.

If SPORT are to be believed, the Catalan giants have a list of managers they are eyeing to replace Xavi with, who is set to leave at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Barca want Austria manager

Despite his horrendous United regime, Joan Laporta is “seduced” by the prospect of bringing the Austrian coach who was instrumental in Leipzig’s rise.

“Joan Laporta has a special predilection for German technicians. Klopp is the impossible dream, Nagelsmann is liked while Tuchel seems unlikely because he has a contract with Bayern.

“Hansi Flick seems the German coach with the best chance of ending up at Barça but Ralf Rangnick, Austrian coach, also seduces the president of Barça,” the report stated.

Under his guidance, Austria have qualified for the European Championships to be held in the summer.