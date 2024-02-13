Real Madrid planning shocking swap deal offer for Marcus Rashford



Manchester United have been rocked by plenty of off-field controversies this season which have ended up impacting manager Erik ten Hag’s plans.

The manager called Jadon Sancho out for his less than desirable training displays and the forward responded by accusing the manager of preferential treatment and for making him a scapegoat.

The England international was subsequently banished and has been sent out on loan with his future seemingly lying away from Old Trafford.

Antony was accused of domestic violence and was forced to stay back in Brazil to sort out the problem and since his return, he has looked below-par in every outing.

Rashy’s difficult season

The biggest controversy happened when Marcus Rashford reported ill for training after a night out in Belfast and the British media has kept on attacking the manager and the player.

The Englishman patched up with the manager, admitted to his mistake and has since been incorporated back into the team.

However, the Mancunian has struggled to replicate last season’s stellar form, scoring only five times thus far and he has been linked with a high-profile exit to long-term suitors Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, as per Spanish outlet Real Madrid Exclusivo, the Los Blancos are eyeing a surprise swoop for the United academy graduate.

It is well-known that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are without an elite striker since Karim Benzema’s departure and links have popped up with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The Peoples Person relayed a report recently which stated Rasmus Hojlund is in the cross-hairs of Florentino Perez and now it seems his partner-in-crime is also a target.

Madrid’s plan

However, what makes this an even more stunning revelation is how Madrid plan on acquiring the 26-year-old.

They mention United’s long-standing interest in Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, who recently signed a new long-term deal with Real Sociedad.

However, Real still hold 50% of his federative rights and thus can buy him back for a much lesser amount. They plan to re-acquire the Japanese and conduct a swap deal for Rashford.

“The team (Real Madrid) is still without a world-class striker in attack , and can achieve it through a three-way operation.

“Kubo renews until 2029, but there may be an exchange between Real Madrid and Manchester United with the Japanese as the protagonist.

Kubo-Rashy swap

“The white club still has 50% of the federative rights of the Japanese player, so they could receive half of a future transfer, or buy him for cheaper.

“The idea is that Florentino picks him up and uses him in exchange for the arrival of Marcus Rashford in Madrid. In the end, it is as if Madrid paid 30 million euros for Rashford, since that is what they are going to pay for Kubo.”

With the Madrid-side going great guns in La Liga, the report opines that Rashford would be inclined to join a team destined to win things.

The report seems highly implausible and can be taken with a heavy pinch of salt. No way will INEOS sanction such a transfer. If Rashford ever leaves, it will most likely be for a record fee.