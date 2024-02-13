Rio Ferdinand believes that Kobbie Mainoo has the talent to play anywhere across the midfield

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United’s young sensation, Kobbie Mainoo, has the talent to play right across the midfield.

The Stockport-born player has taken the Premier League by storm with a series of wonderfully mature performances.

A number of pundits have been impressed by Mainoo’s displays but possibly his biggest fan is Rio Ferdinand.

After the academy product scored a tremendous solo goal to grab all three points in the dying embers against Wolves a couple of weeks ago, Ferdinand told TNT Sports that he had “Seedorf vibes” watching the youngster.

And speaking on his VIBE with FIVE YouTube channel yesterday, the former United defender once more spoke in effusive terms about United’s number 37.

Referencing his visit to Carrington last week, he claimed that he had the opportunity to pass on some advice to Mainoo.

“I see him at training ground the other day and I said, just keep that hunger, the hunger that you walked into this season with, that’s the hunger you need the whole of your career, you don’t need to step off. Maintain the same hunger”.

Ferdinand had more kind words for Mainoo’s mentality when he asserted, “the kid’s got a steeliness to him. He doesn’t look like someone who is going to get too high and too low, he’s balanced”.

The Champions League winner also took the opportunity to add some insight to where he sees the player ending up position-wise in the future.

Owing to the player’s immense talent and potential, Ferdinand believes he has the skillset to play across the whole midfield.

“He’s good enough to play six or eight or 10. You saw his footwork for the second goal. He’s good enough to play there. Their rotations in play sometimes he stands in the number 10 position then he shifts back into an eight. That is the freedom he has in that system”.

Mainoo’s performances have not gone unnoticed outside of Manchester either, as both England and Ghana are vying for his commitment to represent their respective nations.

For his part, he reportedly doesn’t want to make a decision on his international future until later in the year, most likely after the Euros.