Robin van Persie left impressed by Rasmus Hojlund after Carrington visit

Robin Van Persie and Rio Ferdinand are the latest former Manchester United players to wax lyrical about striker Rasmus Hojlund.

In spite of a tough start to life as a United player, the Danish striker has been in sublime form after Christmas, as he has scored in six of his last seven games for the Mancunian side.

The 21 year old recently celebrated his birthday with a thunderous strike to open the scoring against West Ham and followed this up with a poacher’s finish to poke United in front against Aston Villa.

Both opening goals were vital as they gave United a platform to go on and be victorious in two crucial games that have put the Red Devils in a much better place for Champions League qualification than they were a few weeks ago.

Speaking on the Vibe with FIVE YouTube podcast, pundit Rio Ferdinand told the story of how he ran into his former teammate, Robin van Persie, at Carrington and how they were both left impressed by Hojlund.

Van Persie was invited to the club’s training ground by Erik ten Hag as part of his UEFA coaching course experience, and it was here that the Premier League winning striker could interact with United’s new first choice front man.

Ferdinand commented, “I had a little chat with him (van Persie), bantered him about his gear” and then they saw the Danish striker who was hanging about in the canteen. Ferdinand relates that when he got his chance, Hojlund made a beeline to the former players.

“Rasmus was there, came over to me and Fletch having a chat about things, what I loved is he saw Robin van Persie and said to Darren, ‘can I get five minutes with him, with Robin van Persie?’”.

“Robin says ‘yeah come man’. They went away and come back 10 to 15 minutes later”.

“Robin says he’s asking a lot of questions, the sign of someone who wants to learn, a student. It’s nice that humility and humbleness to show. It bodes well for the future of this club”.

The Dane has recently spoken about how he is learning about English football all the time and how he has eventually been able to adapt to the unique style played in the Premier League.

Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel often did not agree on a football pitch despite sharing such great success together but one thing they do see eye to eye on is the value of Hojlund as a player.

The Irishman claimed that Hojlund “is on fire at the moment” and must believe he will score every game he plays after another crucial goal against Aston Villa.

Schmeichel has also been effusive in his praise for his compatriot and stated, “the lad is the real deal” and that he never once doubted his ability to be successful at the club.

The combination of the United’s young forward scoring goals on the pitch but also being willing to learn from the best certainly bodes well for the future, as Van Persie suggests.