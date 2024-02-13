Scott McTominay impresses Erik ten Hag in training



Manchester United pulled off a 2-1 win under trying conditions away to Aston Villa on Sunday to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Paul Scholes has tipped the Red Devils to pip both the Villans and Tottenham Hotspur for the fourth spot. The win also ended Erik ten Hag away jinx against the top-nine sides in the league.

Rasmus Hojlund continued his recent resurgence by netting his fifth successive strike while Scott McTominay emerged off the bench to score the winner as he has often done this campaign.

In fact, the Scot’s goals have been worth 12 points to the 20-time English league champions and is leading the league in terms of match-winning contributions.

McTominay’s contributions

The manager seems to have found the perfect role for the academy graduate and his boss and teammates have come out and praised him for the vital role he has played despite his lack of minutes.

And as per The Daily Mail, the 27-year-old was the one setting the standards in training on the following day.

While the starters enjoyed a recovery day, the Scottish international was among the players called for training and Ten Hag was impressed with what he saw from his midfielder.

“The Scot refuses to get carried away and in a bid to set the standards for team-mates he was one of the first out on the grass on Monday morning for a gruelling two-hour recovery session at Carrington.

“It is always a tough session for the players who didn’t start as they work to get a ‘match load’ in their legs.

Training to be the best

“Benni McCarthy ran a shooting session where players were made to sprint between stations, take on defenders before having to switch roles.

“Confidential understands that it was McTominay setting the standard in that session, leaving Ten Hag with even more reason to smile about his in-form super sub.”

Despite multiple links with a move away in the summer, McTominay has kept his head down and got on with the job at hand.

Fans have complained about his role and effectiveness but the player has kept producing the goods and long may it continue.