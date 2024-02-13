Sir Jim Ratcliffe planning to hold a press conference after ratification of stake at Manchester United



The day when Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally takes control of footballing matters at Old Trafford is inching closer.

After the Premier League ratified the deal, the formality of the FA’s approval remains after which the boyhood United fan’s team can get to work in an official capacity.

Sir Jim has already differentiated himself from the absent Glazers by talking to fans but the recent update will probably give him the final stamp of approval from fans.

Outlet inews reports that the INEOS chief is planning to hold a press conference at the club after the whole process is officially completed.

He will detail his plans for the club and touch on important topics and his vision in his first media interaction in an official capacity at the club.

It is worth noting that he had already interacted with the media when he attended his first home game at Old Trafford after the confirmation of his stake.

At the time, his answers were already dripping with ambition as he slyly questioned the state of the club.

With his first open press conference, he will have already surpassed the number of times Glazers have done this, an indictment on the American family.

Lack of, and often completely absent interaction from the owners has long been a bone of contention of fans with the Glazers.

The way the owners have repeatedly left the manager hang out to dry and remain the face of the club in bad times, even if those times were manufactured by Glazers’ incompetence, has been infuriating.

Erik ten Hag would undoubtedly support the owner also becoming a front-facing figure at the club.

Questions ranging from the redevelopment of Old Trafford to Ten Hag’s future will be first on the agenda as for fans, hearing from owners has been overdue for the last 19 years.

Sir Jim’s early steps as a minority owner, at least on paper, have been far more positive than most fans would have expected.

The planned press conference adds another feather to his cap as he seeks to get closer to the fans of the club.

