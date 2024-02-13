“This lad is the real deal”: Peter Schmeichel says he never once doubted Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has said that he never once doubted Rasmus Hojlund’s potential and ability, even when the player was struggling to break his duck in the Premier League.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination, Hojlund was finding it very difficult to find the back of the net in England’s top flight.

He needed until Boxing Day to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League, during a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Since then, he hasn’t looked back and is currently in a rich vein of form.

As United sunk Unai Emery’s men at Villa Park on Sunday, Hojlund grabbed his fifth league goal in as many games.

He opened the score for the Red Devils when he instinctively directed a headed assist from Harry Maguire beyond the reach of Emi Martinez.

He is growing in confidence and now seems to be the player United forked out more than £72million for in the summer.

Schmeichel spoke on talkSPORT and indicated that Hojlund always had the tools to succeed at United and is now just showing a glimpse of what he can do.

The 1999 treble winner remarked, “It was only two-and-a-half years ago that he was in the Copenhagen squad and they signed another striker and they told him to go back to the Under 19s.”

“Sturm Graz came in for him and said ‘we’ve got to give you first team football’ he took it and the first seven months there, nine months at Atalanta after and now he’s at Manchester United.”

“It’s gone really, really quick for him, but at no point have I been in any doubt that this lad is the real deal, he’s got everything in his locker, he poaches goals, his movement…I’ve seen this for a year now since he broke into the Danish team. You know when you see something which is very, very special that doesn’t come along very often? That’s what I’ve seen in him.”

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew agreed with Schmeichel’s sentiments.

Pardew said, “Everyone in the game now knows that this lad is the real deal.”

He however expressed concerns that Hojlund is still very young and must not be completely burdened by the responsibilities of regularly coming up with the goods in front of goal for a club the size of United.

