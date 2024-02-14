Anthony Elanga reveals true feelings on Antony and speaks on Man United departure

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga reflected on his reason for departing Manchester United amid suspicions that manager Erik ten Hag may have pushed him out of the club, while also delivering his assessment on former teammate Antony.

Speaking to Netherlands-based Soccer News, Elanga shed light on his career at Forest.

Elanga’s reason for leaving United was clearly the main talking point, with the 21-year-old being asked whether Ten Hag was the reason for his departure.

Given the rise of Kobbie Mainoo as one of United’s key midfielders this season as well as the continued development of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, it’s clear that Ten Hag appreciates the importance of fostering United’s youth.

Still, while Elanga was given chances to represent United’s first team, he was never afforded the same time as few of his teammates.

Despite his lack of progress, however, the forward isn’t of the opinion that Ten Hag pushed him out of the club.

“Whether Ten Hag was the reason I left United?,” Elanga began. “No, I wouldn’t say that. I just wanted to play, that was especially important to me. I’m young and I don’t want to sit on the bench all season, you know?”

The Swede added that the decision to leave was purely because he wanted more playing time so that he could focus on his personal development. He added that he is enjoying life at Forest since arriving in the summer transfer window.

Although the question of Ten Hag’s treatment of the player may have taken centre stage during the interview, Elanga also shed light on another controversial topic at Old Trafford – underperforming United winger Antony.

The Brazilian has endured a torrid season to date, managing a solitary goal this season against Newport County in the FA Cup, with his only assist in all competitions coming in the same match. (Transfermarkt).

Still, even with a so much criticism coming Antony’s way, Elanga believes that his former teammate could become an asset for United in the long run.

“Antony is a great player and a beautiful person. We had a lot of contact when I was at United and we still talk sometimes now. I am confident that he will score a lot of goals there,” Elanga claimed.

He added that Antony showed his promise on the training pitch when the pair were training together.

While Elanga has been in fine form for Forest this season, Ten Hag will do well to continue focusing on developing the young talents he has at the club as United’s season progresses.