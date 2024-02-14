Ben Foster claims that Scott McTominay could stay at Manchester United for the rest of his career

Former Manchester United goalkeeper turned YouTube star, Ben Foster, has claimed that Scott McTominay could stay at the club the rest of his life if he accepts his newfound role at the club.

The 27 year old was once again on the front pages as he grabbed a late winner at Villa Park to push his side within touching distance of the Champions League spots.

The midfielder has scored eight goals in all competitions this season and he is surprisingly the club’s top goal scorer in the Premier League with seven strikes.

Statistics reveal that he is actually the most impactful player in the whole league in this campaign.

This has led to Foster, who was speaking on his The Cycling GK YouTube channel, to claim that McTominay could extend his stay at the club if he accepts his new role in the side.

“He could make a career by staying at Manchester United, all the way through. Like I say, he’s not going to play every minute, he’s not going to start every game but you know what? He will play for 10, 12, 13 years at Manchester United”.

“By doing it properly and being that guy who, when the chips are down you need somebody to come on, or just for the odd game here, the cup games here and there and being that good guy around the place and I think Scott McTominay has turned into that”.

This was unthinkable even in the summer as the 27 year old was heavily linked with a move away to West Ham and shockingly Bayern Munich.

However, to be fair to the academy graduate, he has not complained publicly about his decreased game time and he has been a game changer on occasions throughout the year.

A clear example of this was when he came off the bench and delivered a quick-fire double late in the game to give United the win versus Brentford in October.

Nonetheless, despite his heroics of late, most fans know that the player is not good enough to sustain a first team role at the club, especially in midfield.

The Peoples Person’s Darragh Fox expressed his view, shared by many, after a dire performance when the Scot played in the middle of the park against West Ham just before Christmas.

McTominay may be incapable of playing central midfield at a high level. Many agree he lacks the technical ability, spatial awareness, speed of thought or courage to operate there. He cannot receive the ball under pressure nor can he execute basic progressive passes when pressed.

Foster’s point stands to reason though. The Scotland international has a choice to make. If he wants to regularly start in midfield, he will need to seek out playing time elsewhere, most likely at a mid-table or lower league Premier League side.

However, if the academy graduate is happy to play a bit-part role and be an impact substitute, most managers, including Erik ten Hag, would probably be quite happy to see him stick around.