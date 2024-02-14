Dan Ashworth has agreed to join Manchester United



Manchester United are closing in on a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and lots of changes are being planned behind-the-scenes.

The club had announced the British billionaire had bought 25 percent of the club just before Christmas subject to Premier League and FA ratifications.

The Premier League have completed their checks and the English FA are reportedly done with theirs as well.

INEOS, on the other hand, have already taken a headstart and confirmed a new CEO, much to the displeasure of Manchester City.

Behind-the-scene changes

And they have plans to add a new sporting director and head of recruitment as soon as possible so streamline their transfer business.

Michael Edwards was deemed to be unattainable due to his salary demands but Sir Dave Brailsford was always insistent on Dan Ashworth, currently the football director at Newcastle United.

His work at Brighton and Hove Albion as well as for the FA before his Magpies stint made him quite an attractive target with Liverpool also said to be interested.

As per Football Insider, Ashworth has given the greenlight to the Red Devils which will not please Newcastle one bit.

They wanted to keep a hold of their football director as they had ambitions of breaking into the Premier League’s big-six list.

Newcastle wanted to keep a hold of their man and were asking for a confirmation from Ashworth but it seems that will not be forthcoming.

Ashworth on his way to OT

“Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has agreed terms on a move to Man United, sources have told Football Insider.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Ashworth, 52, has told the Magpies “I’m going” – following an approach from the Old Trafford club.”

Ratcliffe is said to be ready to pay a multi-million pound compensation to the team from St James’ Park.

Ashworth has been credited with changing the recruitment structure at the Seagulls which has brought them a lot of success in recent times.

He has also helped sign Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon for Newcastle, which shows his acumen when it comes to identifying talent, something United have missed.

The new football director in conjunction with the recruitment head and CEO will take a call on the futures of several players as well as Erik ten Hag.