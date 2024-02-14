David Ornstein confirms Dan Ashworth has informed Newcastle of Man United approach



Dan Ashworth has reportedly told Newcastle that he has received an approach from Manchester United.

On Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed in a statement that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had received ratification of his 25% partial investment into the club.

Earlier today, it was relayed that the FA also gave their approval, meaning Ratcliffe can finally start work at Old Trafford.

After the appointment of Omar Berrada as United’s CEO and Richard Arnold’s successor, it’s understood that the appointment of a sporting director is the next item on INEOS’ agenda.

David Ornstein recently revealed that Ashworth is INEOS’ top transfer target to fill the role.

The Athletic journalist has now given a significant update and indicated that United have finally made their move and established contact with the Newcastle transfer and recruitment guru.

Ornstein divulges, “Dan Ashworth has informed Newcastle United that he has been approached by Manchester United in relation to the sporting director position at Old Trafford.”

“Formal contact is yet to take place between the clubs, although that is anticipated soon and the 52-year-old is said to be open to the opportunity.”

“The matter is complicated by Ashworth being under contract on Tyneside and that makes it likely Manchester United would need to pay significant compensation to secure his services.”

As per The Daily Mail, the Magpies are set to demand a settlement in excess of £6million and insist on a period of gardening leave of up to a year.

It’s believed that at United, Ashworth would have significantly more control than he currently has at St James’ Park.

In addition to the lure of a huge salary increment, other points of attraction to taking up the job under INEOS include being closer to home and being the main man charged with turning things around at the world’s biggest football club.

