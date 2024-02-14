Harry Maguire relishing return to previous position



Manchester United registered their third straight Premier League win on Sunday as they overcame Aston Villa 2-1.

The Red Devils were far from comfortable, dealing with multiple difficult moments during the game and the defence must thank Andre Onana for keeping it to only one goal.

It is clear to see that the 20-time English league champions have felt the absence of Lisandro Martinez, who suffered another major injury against West Ham.

He is set to be out till March with Erik ten Hag confident that his remaining defenders can step up in the World Cup winner’s absence.

Maguire position change

Against the Villans, Harry Maguire was seen playing in the Argentine’s position despite the manager previously stating that he preferred the England international on the right.

Ten Hag has utilised Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof on the left at times but with Shaw playing as the left-back, the former Leicester City man was tasked with playing as the left centre-back.

He has previously occupied that role during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign and for England but donned it for the first time under the current boss and he told Sky Sports that playing in that role felt normal for him.

“The manager has always reiterated about his philosophies of having a left footer playing left centre-back and a left footer at left-back as well.

Obviously Victor had to come in at half-time and play that role [when Luke Shaw was injured vs Villa]. It doesn’t matter for me, I’m comfortable playing on the left. It’s the manager’s philosophy.”

Shaw might not be risked and thus the onus might once again fall on the duo of Maguire and Raphael Varane in the games to come.

The former club captain made it clear that the pair certainly have it in them to secure clean-sheets for the team.

The next three games are certainly winnable and it will all be out maintaining consistency, something the team has not managed due to the numerous injuries.

Maguire-Varane pairing

Maguire, himself, was injured for more than a month but has picked up from where he had left off prior to the setback.

“I’m sure me and Rapha (Varane) can play together and keep clean sheets and win football matches together.

“We haven’t had a settled back four for a while. It’s been difficult. The injury set me back a little bit and it was frustrating to be out for eight weeks but it’s nice to pick up the rhythm again.”

Fans and pundits have complimented the 30-year-old for his professionalism during a difficult period and it seems he is getting back to his best.