Harry Maguire says Man United stars never lost faith in Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United secured their third Premier League on the trot after they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Sunday.

The victory ended Erik ten Hag’s away hoodoo against the top sides and it has brought the race for Champions League football alive.

The Red Devils’ recent resurgence has been down to the impressive displays of their young guns and it was nothing different against the Villans.

Kobbie Mainoo showed his composure on the ball in the middle of the park while Rasmus Hojlund made it count up front.

Rasmus in red-hot form

The Dane scored his fifth successive league goal after struggling initially and teammates Harry Maguire revealed to Sky Sports that the entire squad always had faith in the 21-year-old.

It was the England international who won the initial header from the corner and the Denmark international displayed the instincts of a goal poacher, finishing expertly from close-range.

The work that the former Atalanta starlet was putting in during training was bound to pay dividends according to the former club skipper.

“We’ve seen the talent he has and now it is really clicking for him in front of goal. We always knew that was going to come because he’s an exceptional talent.

“He’s going to be a big player for this club. I’m sure he’ll keep scoring goals and there are many more to come.

Maguire on Rasmus

As senior players you see a young player coming through – and he holds himself so well and so mature people don’t realise his age – but he’s come in with a big weight on his shoulders to be the main striker for Man Utd.

“He’s had to play every game because of injuries but you see in training the work he puts in, the talent he has, the physical capability to play in this league, we knew he’d be successful for this club.”

The former Atalanta starlet’s displays have reportedly alerted Real Madrid of his talents but there is no chance United sell their in-form No 9.

Hopefully, Hojlund can keep his scoring streak intact as the Red Devils seek to keep climbing up the Premier League table.