“He looks like he should be there”: Rio Ferdinand purrs over “unfazed” Roony Bardghji amid Man United links



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has seemingly given his seal of approval for his former club to pursue FC Copenhagen wonderkid and reported target Roony Bardghji.

Bardghji has been strongly linked to United ever since he scored a last-gasp winner against them in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted that the Red Devils have been sending their scouts to every Copenhagen game to closely watch Bardghji.

The player opened up on the mounting interest in his services and insisted that while he is currently focused on Copenhagen and improving, a move to a bigger club in the summer is certainly on the cards.

The Sweden Under-21 international is his side’s top scorer this season with an impressive 11 goals across all competitions.

Speaking on TNT Sports ahead of Copenhagen’s Tuesday clash against Manchester City, Ferdinand insisted that Bardghji has the potential and ability to make his mark at a club the size and stature of United.

Unluckily for the sensational Bardghji, he started on the bench vs. Pep Guardiola’s men.

Ferdinand said, “He’s got a name already, he seems accustomed to that. He doesn’t seem fazed at all. Whenever I’ve seen him, he comes on, he looks like he should be there. He wants to be there; he’s got the ability. I think he’s going to be a name we’re going to hear more about.”

“This is the type of night where he will want to announce himself even further than he has already.”

Ferdinand added, “There were so many things around that game that will make it an even bigger game for him. Yes, his name, but also playing against Manchester United, in this part of the world United have huge support, so he would have grown up knowing about Manchester United.”

“It’s big pressure, 18 years old to come in and do that and to be the top goalscorer, says a lot about not just the ability but the mental capacity this young man has.”

Ferdinand’s colleague, Joleon Lescott agreed with the United legend’s comments.

The former Man City star explained that what makes Bardghji special is his instinct in front of goal and reading of the game at such a young age.

