“He’s happy with the outcome”: Man United insist Norman Whiteside’s ticketing issue has been resolved



Manchester United legend Norman Whiteside has reportedly agreed to have his season ticket moved to a new area at Old Trafford even after his wife publicly slammed the club for their decision to relocate them.

Over the weekend, Denise Whiteside – wife of the ex-United star – took to social media and accused the Red Devils of “dumping” the couple out of their usual seats in the stadium.

She expressed her frustration and disappointment with United’s treatment of a former player who achieved so much during his tenure at the Theatre of Dreams.

Her plight earned the support of supporters who criticised the club for relocating her and Norman from their usual seating area.

In response, United issued a statement and indicated that the decision was motivated by the need to move matchday hospitality seats into consolidated blocks in an effort to address fan concerns about being dispersed around the grounds.

The club also categorically denied that extra hospitality seats are being created at the expense of season ticket holders.

In fact, United explained that from next season, hospitality seats will be reduced by more than 500.

The Daily Star have given an update on the dispute and pointed out that it has been resolved and Whiteside is satisfied with the final result.

“Following discussions between the former Northern Ireland international and club bosses, Whiteside has accepted a new seat elsewhere and is said to be delighted with the outcome.”

The newspaper adds that a spokesperson told them, “We worked with Norman to find him a good alternative seat – and he’s happy with the outcome.”

United are also understood to be in talks with other season ticket holders in the same affected area to find acceptable solutions for all concerned parties.

