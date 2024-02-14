“I’m sure…”: Harry Maguire makes exciting Sir Jim Ratcliffe prediction after “impressive” meeting with players



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has backed incoming minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to oversee an upturn in fortunes at Old Trafford and restore the club to its past glories.

On Wednesday, the FA gave Ratcliffe the green light for his partial investment into United, just 24 hours after the Premier League confirmed ratification of the INEOS billionaire’s deal with the Glazers.

It’s understood that Ratcliffe is just days away until he can officially start working at United.

However, the British businessman has still been busy. He was crucial in the appointment of Omar Berrada as the Red Devils’ next CEO.

The recruitment of a sporting director is the next priority, with moves for Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth already underway.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United made an approach for Ashworth, who informed the Magpies of the formal interest from the 20-time English champions.

The signs are certainly looking positive and Ratcliffe has started well so far.

Maguire spoke to Sky Sports and expressed confidence that the petrochemicals mogul will succeed in his quest to make United a powerhouse once more in English and European football.

The former club skipper said about Ratcliffe, “I’m sure he’s going to have a positive impact on this club.”

“As a player sitting here, I want this club to be successful. I’m sure he’s going to play a big part in getting this club back to where it should be.”

“It’s been a tough few years because the expectation of this club is to challenge for the biggest trophies and to challenge at the top of the Premier League and we haven’t done that often enough in the last 10 years. I’m sure he’s got a vision of what he wants for this club and I’m sure he’ll move it in the right direction.”

The centre-back further stated, “‘I think the lads came out of the meeting [with Ratcliffe] really impressed with how he spoke. [He] gave us great motivation, everyone in the room, to fight for the club and fight for this badge and to stay on this journey.”

“It’s exciting times for the club because you can see he’s brought that fresh energy. We feel now he will take the club in the right direction.”

Maguire will likely start when United take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this Sunday.

The England international was impressive alongside Raphael Varane during the club’s 2-1 win vs. Aston Villa.

