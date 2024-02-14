“It was the only home I’d ever known”: Angel Gomes reveals details of “difficult” Man United exit



Former Manchester United prodigy Angel Gomes has opened up on his “difficult” final moments at Old Trafford just before he completed a move to Lille.

Gomes left United in June 2020 after joining the club at the age of six in 2006.

The midfielder failed to reach an agreement with the Red Devils over a new deal to extend his stay.

He decided to go elsewhere in search of pastures anew as he felt he would not be given sufficient first-team opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Gomes made his senior United debut in May 2017 when he came on from the bench against Crystal Palace as a late substitute in a 2-0 win.

He went on to make 10 appearances for the club before leaving.

The Carrington academy graduate spoke to 90Football in France (via Le Petit Lillois) and revealed details of his last day with the English giants.

“On the last day, it was difficult to have to say goodbye to everyone, finish training and be surrounded by your teammates who you’ve played with since you were little. Having to leave… It was a difficult moment leaving Carrington knowing that I would never go back.”

“It was the only home I’d ever known. Coming back home wasn’t pleasant and neither was getting all my stuff back.”

When asked why he chose Lille, the 23-year-old said, “I was looking for more playing time, more consistency and a plan for my future. I came to LOSC, who offered me a good structure and a good project.”

“I have no regrets in life. I decided to take a step into the unknown, but I’m happy with the decision I made.”

Gomes has since cemented his status as one of Lille’s most important players.

This season, he has registered an impressive two goals and five assists in 30 games across all competitions.

