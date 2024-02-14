Joao Neves: Man United target refuses to confirm he’ll stay at Benfica in latest comments



Benfica midfielder and reported Manchester United target Joao Neves has refused to confirm whether he’ll stay with his current club beyond the summer.

Neves has been widely linked to United, with midfield an area of the pitch Erik ten Hag is understood to be keen on bolstering.

There are doubts over Casemiro’s long-term future at Old Trafford, especially with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming in.

Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation this season but it’s clear United need more in the middle of the park.

A previous report covered by The Peoples revealed that INEOS are eager to lean on their excellent relationship with Portuguese superagent Jorge Mendes to complete deals for some of his top clients like Neves.

Fabrizio Romano explained that amidst numerous reports outlining United’s admiration for the 19-year-old, nothing is advanced and it’s still very early to determine where the player will end up.

In January, it was indicated that the 20-time English champions commenced talks over the signing of the promising star.

Neves is widely-rated and seen as a top prospect for the future. He has a buy-out clause of £103million (€120million) contained in his current deal.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Benfica’s Europa League clash against Toulouse, Neves was asked whether he would remain with the Liga Portugal giants.

He didn’t provide a direct answer to the question.

The midfielder instead said, “I promise to do my best in every training session, in every game, and I think that is one of my greatest qualities.”

“I’m focused on Benfica and even more so on [Thursday’s] game, which is the next one.”

“I think I will do my best in every game and in every training session.”

Neves has made a total of 55 appearances for Benfica and registered three goals and as many assists.

