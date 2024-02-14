Kenilworth Road to become the 50th away ground Manchester United have visited in the Premier League era

It is clear that Manchester United have a great history in the Premier League, as they have won the competition a record 13 times.

There are six clubs that have been ever-present in the competition since its inception in 1992 and those teams are Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

This weekend is another one for the history books.

The Daily Mail reports that “United’s trip to Luton on Sunday will be their first in the Premier League representing the 50th club they have played away in the competition”.

The news of Luton’s promotion to England’s top division last spring caused quite a stir as many online fans made reference to the club’s less than typical Premier League arena.

Despite recent work being carried out on the stadium, which saw The Hatters have to wait until September to make their Premier League debut at home, Kenilworth Road is still a complete blast from the past and holds a tiny 11,500 people.

For context, just over 9000 spectators watched United’s FA Cup tie with League Two Newport at the end of January.

Of course, football existed well before the Premier league and there is nothing really that new about Luton playing Manchester United.

The last meeting between the two actually took place in 1992 when the game finished 1-1 in Bedfordshire, in the last season of the Old First division.

“Mick Harford, now a Luton scout and still a regular attendee at Hatters home games, was a proper thorn in United’s side in the old First Division days”.

“He scored against them in 1987 – still Luton’s last win against United and also in the draw in 1992”.

In fact the two clubs have faced each other 41 times, with the Red Devils coming out on top 30 times, drawing seven and losing on four occasions.

The fixture is also steeped in history as the first game between the sides actually occurred in September 1897 when Newton Heath (as United were called back then) lost 1-2 at home to the Hatters.

2024 has been good to both teams as Luton have managed to scrap their way out of the relegation zone into 17th and United have also pulled themselves within five points of fifth place.

The two sides will be hoping for three points on Sunday evening to continue their fine starts to the new year.