Man United. Tottenham Hotspur best-placed for Jarrad Branthwaite



Manchester United were under a bit of pressure but eventually got over the line 2-1 against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The win ended Erik ten Hag’s terrible away record with club legend Paul Scholes tipping United to end the season above both the Villans and Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the recent resurgence in form, the team have been shaky at the back with Lisandro Martinez’s injury not helping matters.

Raphael Varane’s current deal ends in June and United had opted against triggering his one-year option and INEOS will take the final call with regards to his future.

United need a new CB

Jonny Evans is also out of contract while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof’s futures are far from secure.

The club need to bring in a long-term partner for the Argentine World Cup winner and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be eyeing two centre-back additions in the summer.

As per The Daily Mail, one of them is going to be British as the club seeks to focus on homegrown products and it very well could be Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton.

He is being eyed by multiple clubs but it is United and Spurs who have shown the most willingness to agree a summer deal despite the fact that the centre-back recently signed a new long-term deal.

A lot of absurd figures have been mooted but the final price will depend of how and where the Toffees end their season.

“Manchester United and Tottenham are pushing more than most ahead of an transfer scramble for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

United, Spurs in Branthwaite race

“While Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid have all enquired about the 21-year-old, Confidential understands that it is United and Spurs that are making the most concerted effort at this stage.

“Homegrown players are going to be a key focus and Branthwaite appeals given he is a left-sided centre back, something Ten Hag is seeking in a bid to have better balance across the defence.”

The report also mentions that the Red Devils are also keeping their eyes on Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice, and Lille’s 18-year-old Leny Yoro.

Branthwaite has been described as “complete” by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy during the pair’s time at PSV Eindhoven.